Reinsurance in Canada, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Timetric, "Reinsurance in Canada, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- During the review period (2007-2011), the reinsurance segment registered varying growth rates due to increased global catastrophic risks, the global financial crisis and the Eurozone debt crisis. Overall, the Canadian reinsurance segment grew moderately.
Key Highlights
- The regulatory changes in the reinsurance segment expose new challenges and opportunities in terms of competitive differentiation. Consolidation among Canada's non-life insurers due to an expected increase in demutualization of property and casualty companies will influence ceded premiums and retention levels.
- The growth of reinsurance in Canada was volatile during the review period, as the percentage of insurance premiums ceded to reinsurance varied each year, affected by demand trends in primary insurance.
- The Canadian reinsurance segment is dominated by large global reinsurance groups through branches or subsidiaries in Canada.
- In 2011, catastrophic losses dominated the reinsurance market in Canada and around the world.
- Consolidation in the primary insurance market, especially in the fragmented non-life segment, is taking place with Intact's purchase of AXA's Canadian division and RSA Canada's purchase of GCAN Insurance in 2011.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Canada:
- It provides historical values for the Canadian reinsurance market for the review period (2007-2011) and forecast period (2012-2016)
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Canadian reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Canada and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Canada
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Canadian reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Canadian reinsurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Canadian insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Munich Reinsurance Company, Swiss Reinsurance Company, Hannover Ruckversicherung AG, RGA Life Reinsurance Company
