Reinsurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The Chinese reinsurance segment grew at a review-period CAGR of 16%. In 2012, the treaty reinsurance category accounted for 75.5% of the reinsurance segment. China Re continued to dominate the segment with a 63.0% share in 2012. The CIRC's 12th five-year plan included the formation of a national natural disaster risk-transfer program, plus improved loss models and data, which will lead to growth in demand for catastrophe insurance and reinsurance.
Key Highlights
- With notable developments taking place in China's overall insurance industry, the reinsurance segment in China exhibited a healthy CAGR of 16% during the review period.
- Natural disasters have significantly impacted China during the review period, causing large-scale loss of life and property damage across the country.
- China Re continued to dominate the segment with a 63.0% share in 2012.
- The CIRC's 12th five-year plan included the formation of a national natural disaster risk-transfer program, with improved loss models and data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in China:
- It provides historical values for China's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in China's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in China and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in China
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Chinese reinsurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation, Munich Reinsurance Company, Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Lloyd's Insurance Company (China) Ltd, China Property and Casualty Reinsurance Company Ltd
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