Reinsurance in Colombia to 2016: Market Databook - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the reinsurance industry in Colombia. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for reinsurance in Colombia. 'Reinsurance in Colombia to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the reinsurance industry in Colombia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Colombian reinsurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for reinsurance in the insurance industry in Colombia for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on treaty insurance, facultative insurance, percentage of insurance ceded to reinsurers and percentage of insurance retained from reinsurers for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the insurance industry covering reinsurance in Colombia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on treaty insurance, facultative insurance, percentage of insurance ceded to reinsurers and percentage of insurance retained from reinsurers
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
