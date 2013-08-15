New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- The Estonian reinsurance segment is relatively small. This is primarily due to the country's geographic location which makes it less prone to natural disasters. However, the expansion, diversification and complication of risks drive many Estonian insurers to seek reinsurance coverage. The premiums ceded from the non-life and personal accident and health insurance segments increased during 2011-2012, while the life insurance segment registered a decline.
Key Highlights
- The Estonian reinsurance segment is relatively small. This is primarily due to the country's geographic location which makes it less prone to natural disasters
- The premium ceded to reinsurance by non-life and personal accident and health insurers increased in 2011, while a decline was registered in the life segment
- Facultative reinsurance accounted for 65.5% of the overall market share in 2012, while treaty reinsurance accounted for the remaining 34.5%
- In terms of insurance ceded to reinsurers, the life insurance segment, which registered a decline during the review period, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Estonia:
- It provides historical values for Estonia's reinsurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Estonia's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Estonia and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Estonian reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Estonian reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Estonian insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
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