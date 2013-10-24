New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- France has a large and well-developed domestic reinsurance segment, with the reinsurance premium valued at EUR16.4 billion (US$21.0 billion) in 2012. There were 19 reinsurers operating in France at the end of 2011. International reinsurers such as Munich Re, Swiss Re and Berkshire Hathaway dominated the segment. Despite slow growth in the insurance industry, the reinsurance segment increased at a review-period CAGR of 4.9%.
Key Highlights
- The majority of reinsurance revenues are generated from the non-life segment, as non-life insurers ceded an average of 23.7% of their written premium during the review period
- In terms of category, treaty reinsurance accounted for 93.9% of the reinsurance premiums in 2012
- Munich Re remained the leading company with a 15.0% share of the total reinsurance premiums in 2011, followed by Swiss Re with 10.1% and Berkshire Hathaway with 7.7%
- The occurrence of natural disasters intensified the dependency of insurance companies on reinsurers and is likely to increase the costs of renewal
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in France:
- It provides historical values for France's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in France's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in France and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the French reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the French reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the French insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Scor Re, Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, Lloyd's France, RGA France
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