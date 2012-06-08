"Reinsurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 " Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 " from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- The German insurance industry is considered one of the leading insurance industries in the world. During the review period (2007-2011), this industry registered varying growth rates due to the impact of global financial crisis. The German reinsurance segment is the largest in the European region. The recovery of the financial markets in 2010 had a positive influence on the labor market and correspondingly, property prices began to show signs of improvement. As a consequence, the life and non-life insurance segments are expected to register moderate growth rates over the forecast period (2012-2016) and drive the reinsurance segment.
Key Highlights
- The German reinsurance segment registered a sharp decline in 2009 due to the global financial crisis and the emergence of the European debt crisis.
- The regulatory changes in the reinsurance segment expose new challenges and opportunities with respect to competitive differentiation.
- The rising concern among reinsurance companies in Germany is to implement Solvency II and MaRisk legislation as this is expected to increase the disaster limit moderately over the forecast period.
- The German reinsurance segment is led by large domestic reinsurers such as Munich Re, Hannover Re and Allianz.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Germany:
- It provides historical values for the German reinsurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the German reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Germany and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Germany
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the German reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German reinsurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the German insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft, Allianz Ruckversicherung AG, Hannover Re
