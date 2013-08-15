Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Reinsurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the German reinsurance segment, including:

The German reinsurance segments growth prospects by reinsurance categories

The German reinsurance segments growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance segments

The competitive landscape in the German reinsurance segment



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany:

It provides historical values for Germanys reinsurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germanys reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various insurance segments in Germany and its growth prospects



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German reinsurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the German insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The German reinsurance segment is the second-largest in the world and the presence of Munich Re, Hannover Re, and Allianz make it highly competitive

Following the implementation of liberalization policies by the German government, insurers have established local offices

The German reinsurance segment is dominated by facultative reinsurance which posted a market share of 55.5% in 2012, a figure that is expected to decrease to 54.9% in 2017

The reinsurance segment posted a review-period CAGR of 4.4%; treaty and facultative reinsurance registered positive growth, while other types of reinsurance registered negative growth



Companies Mentioned



Mnchener Rckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rck SE



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139579/reinsurance-in-germany-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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