Reinsurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The German reinsurance segment registered varying growth in terms of reinsurance ceded during the review period. The segment comprises two of the world's leading reinsurers, Munich Re and Hannover Re, and both registered profit in the first quarter of 2013. However, the investment performance of Munich Re declined in the first quarter of 2013 as compared to 2012 due to a decline in interest income and investment growth in unit-linked life insurance products. The implementation of liberalization policies opened up the segment to international reinsurers and brokers. German reinsurance is affected by demand trends in the industry and the development of its capital base, which also determines the available capacity.
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Key Highlights
- The German reinsurance segment is the second-largest in the world and the presence of Munich Re, Hannover Re, and Allianz make it highly competitive
- Following the implementation of liberalization policies by the German government, insurers have established local offices
- The German reinsurance segment is dominated by facultative reinsurance which posted a market share of 55.5% in 2012, a figure that is expected to decrease to 54.9% in 2017
- The reinsurance segment posted a review-period CAGR of 4.4%; treaty and facultative reinsurance registered positive growth, while other types of reinsurance registered negative growth
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany:
- It provides historical values for Germany's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germany's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various insurance segments in Germany and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German reinsurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the German insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft, Hannover Ruck SE
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