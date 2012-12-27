"Reinsurance in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- The Indonesian insurance industry is at an initial stage of development and it significantly expanded during the review period, recording a CAGR of 17.7%. The growth was primarily generated by the strong demand of stock market and investment linked insurance products, such as unit-linked and pension insurance. The expansion was further driven by the rising popularity of investment-related insurance products, the increased penetration of microinsurance products, strong macro and microeconomic fundamentals of the country, a growing middle class population and increases in passenger car sales and medical expenses.
Key Highlights
- The Indonesian insurance industry is in the early stages of development although it expanded significantly during the review period.
- The untapped insurance industry in Indonesia is attractive due to low penetration levels.
- Industry growth was primarily generated by the strong demand of stock market and investment linked insurance products, such as unit-linked and pension insurance.
- The expansion was further driven by the rising popularity of investment-related insurance products, the increased penetration of microinsurance products, the strong macro and microeconomic fundamentals in the country, a growing middle class population and increases in passenger car sales and medical expenses.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Indonesia:
- It provides historical values for Indonesia's reinsurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Indonesia's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Indonesia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Indonesia
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Indonesian reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indonesian reinsurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Indonesian insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Reasuransi International Indonesia, PT Reasuransi Nasional Indonesia, PT Maskapai Reasuransi Indonesia, PT Tugu Reasuransi Indonesia
