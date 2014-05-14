Reinsurance in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the Indonesian reinsurance segment, including:



The Indonesian reinsurance segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance categories



Key trends and drivers for the reinsurance segment



The Indonesian reinsurance segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance segments



The competitive landscape in the Indonesian reinsurance segment



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Executive summary



The Indonesian reinsurance segment posted a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the review period (2009–2013), as a result of robust growth in the overall insurance industry, strong economic development, and the frequent occurrence of natural disasters which forced insurers to share larger proportions of risk with reinsurance companies. The reinsurance segment’s written premium value increased, due to an increase in overall written premium in the insurance industry at a review-period CAGR of 24.1%. These factors are expected to continue to generate business for Indonesian re-insurers over the forecast period. The reinsurance segment’s written premium value is subsequently projected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 10.0% .



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Indonesia:



It provides historical values for Indonesia’s reinsurance segment for the report’s 2009–2013 review period and forecast figures for the 2013–2018 forecast period.



It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Indonesia’s reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.



It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Indonesia and its growth prospects.



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Reasons to buy



Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Indonesian reinsurance segment and each sector within it



Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indonesian reinsurance segment



Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



Gain insights into key regulations governing the Indonesian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market’s future



Key highlights



The insurance industry’s robust review-period growth and the frequent occurrence of natural disasters, which forced insurers to share larger proportions of risk, drove growth in the Indonesian reinsurance segment during the review period at a CAGR of 8.8%.



The Indonesian reinsurance segment comprises four domestic reinsurers which cover life, non-life, personal accident and health and Sharia-compliant reinsurance.



Table of contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 What is this Report About?

2.2 Definitions

2.3 Methodology



3 Indonesian Insurance Industry Attractiveness

3.1 Insurance Industry Size, 2009–2018



4 Reinsurance Growth Dynamics and Challenges

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size, 2009–2018

4.2 Reinsurance Segment Size by Type of Insurance, 2009–2018



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5 Key Industry Trends and Drivers

5.1 Fundamental Business Drivers

5.2 Life Insurance Segment Drivers

5.3 Non-Life Insurance Segment Drivers

5.4 Personal Accident and Health Insurance Segment Drivers



6 Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

6.1 Overview

6.2 Leading Companies in the Indonesia Reinsurance Segment

6.3 PT Reasuransi International Indonesia?—?Company Overview

6.3.1 PT Reasuransi International Indonesia?—?key facts

6.3.2 PT Reasuransi International Indonesia?—?key financials



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