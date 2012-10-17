Reinsurance in Iran, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in Iran, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- During the review period, the Iranian reinsurance segment was dominated by Bimeh Markazi Iran (Central Insurance of Iran), the single state-regulated reinsurer which was established to regulate, expand and guide the overall insurance industry. Furthermore, the regulatory framework of the country, which made compulsory cession of the life, non-life and personal accident and health insurance segments, drove the growth of the reinsurance segment during the review period. Moreover, the growth of all three of the segments is expected to advance the growth of reinsurance over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Iran is situated in a high natural disaster-prone location. The country is prone to earthquakes with the occurrence of two earthquakes in 2010 and one in 2011.
- Iran's position in a high disaster risk region influenced the reinsurance segment as it increased consumer awareness towards insurance policies such as property and motor insurance.
- The key growth driver of the reinsurance business over the forecast period will be the strict regulations for minimum capital requirements and legal cession on all companies operating in Iran.
- As of 2011, the Iranian reinsurance segment is dominated by the Amin Reinsurance Company (Amin Re) which accounted for the largest market share in the segment.
