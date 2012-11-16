Reinsurance in Japan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Japan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- The Japanese reinsurance segment was severely affected by the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that resulted in one of the largest natural disasters in the history of Japan after World War II. Immediately after the Tohoku earthquake that hit Japan in March 2011, renewals in April 2011 demonstrated the reinsurance industry's ability to operate during difficult times.
Key Highlights
- The rise in aging population and decline in birth rate are expected to drive the growth of the life and non-life insurance segments, with the former expected to record a forecast-period CAGR of 4.5% and the latter expected to record a forecast-period CAGR of 1.0%.
- The Japanese exposure towards natural disasters makes strong reinsurance coverage essential to the insurance industry and economy.
- An increase in property insurance premiums is expected to drive the growth of the Japanese non-life insurance segment.
- Following the global financial crisis of 2009, the premium ceded to reinsurance by Japanese direct insurers increased in the non-life and personal accident and health insurance segments but decreased in the life insurance segment.
- This shifted the global attention on risk assessment and risk management to Japan and the Asia-Pacific region, increasing reinsurance costs by 20% regionally and more in the case of Japan.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Toa Reinsurance Company, Japan Earthquake Reinsurance Company Limited
