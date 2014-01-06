Reinsurance in Japan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in Japan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- In terms of gross written premium, the Japanese reinsurance segment declined from JPY6.8 trillion (US$66.0 billion) in 2008 to JPY4.9 trillion (US$61.8 billion) in 2012, at a CAGR of -7.8% during the review period (2008-2012). The decline was partly due to the economic slowdown, the global financial crisis, and natural disasters. However, the earthquake and nuclear disaster in 2011 forced insurers, especially those offering property and earthquake cover, to reassess their risk positions. This, coupled with improvements in the conventional insurance industry, is likely to generate substantial business for the reinsurance segment over the forecast period. The segment's written premium is projected to record a CAGR of 1.5% over the forecast period (2013-2017).
Key Highlights
- In terms of gross written premium, the Japanese reinsurance segment declined from at a CAGR of -7.8% during the review period (2008-2012)
- The earthquake and tsunami in Japan in 2011 generated business for insurance and reinsurance providers, especially in earthquake-related insurance and reinsurance
- Following the global financial crisis in 2009, the premium ceded to reinsurers by direct insurers increased in the non-life and personal accident and health segments, but declined in the life segment
- During the review period, reinsurers operating in Japan suffered heavy losses due to natural disasters. It led to a large capital inflow into the segment, resulting in additional reinsurance capacity
- Reinsurance rates for property, catastrophe and per risk lines registered an increase in 2012
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Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Japan:
- It provides historical values for Japan's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Japan's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Japan and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Japanese reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Japanese reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Japanese insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Toa Reinsurance Company Ltd, Japan Earthquake Reinsurance Co., Ltd
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