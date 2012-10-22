"Reinsurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- The Malaysian reinsurance segment is expected to continue to record strong growth over the forecast period (2012-2016), with the expansion of the segment expected to be supported by national economic development, the growth of the country's real estate market, a rise in Malaysian banking penetration and improved access to credit. The Malaysian reinsurance segment contains seven reinsurance companies, of which Malaysian Re is the country's leading reinsurer. Driven by the rising number of natural disasters, such as floods, Malaysia's increasing level of industrial and commercial construction activity, the expansion of the country's automobile production, and increasing national annual disposable income, the Malaysian non-life insurance segment is expected to record robust growth over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Malaysian reinsurance segment is expected to continue to record strong growth over the forecast period.
- The expansion of Malaysian direct insurance segments is also expected to support reinsurance growth.
- Over the forecast period, the Malaysian reinsurance segment is also expected to be impacted by the continuing effect of the country's introduction of a risk-based capital model in 2009.
- The Malaysian reinsurance segment contains seven reinsurance companies, of which Malaysian Re is the country's leading reinsurer.
- Malaysia's current reinsurance regulations are expected to provide opportunities for new reinsurers in the country.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Malaysia:
- It provides historical values for Malaysia's reinsurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Malaysia's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Malaysia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Malaysia
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Malaysian reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Malaysian reinsurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Malaysian insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad, Hannover Re Group, Asia Capital Reinsurance Group, Munich Re (Malaysia), Swiss Re, The Toa Reinsurance Company Limited (Malaysia)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Reinsurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Reinsurance in Australia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Belgium, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016