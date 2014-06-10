Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Reinsurance in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018 market report to its offering

Malta has developed as a favorable environment for risk and reinsurance specialists, attracting reinsurers from all over the world. Its favorable tax-efficient regulations, low setup and operating costs, and availability of highly educated personnel have aided this development. Companies can be set up using various structures, such as independent reinsurers, captive reinsurers, or as part of cell companies.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Malta:

It provides historical values for Maltas reinsurance segment for the reports 2009-2013 review period and projected figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Maltas reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Malta and its growth prospects.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Maltese reinsurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Maltese reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Maltese insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

Malta has developed as a favorable environment for risk and reinsurance specialists, attracting reinsurers from all over the world.

Malta is seen by many global insurers as a gateway to other EU markets.

The Maltese government, in collaboration with the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), provides a well-defined regulatory framework for global investors.

Non-life insurance accounted for the highest percentage of premium ceded in the industry during the review period.



Companies Mentioned



Munich Re of Malta Plc



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156849/reinsurance-in-malta-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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