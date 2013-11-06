Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Reinsurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

Over the forecast period (2012?2017), the growth of Pakistans reinsurance segment is expected to be driven by the expansion of the life, non-life, and personal accident and health segments. The frequent occurrence of natural disasters and terrorist attacks has compelled domestic insurance companies to cede part of their written premium with reinsurers to avoid excessive risk. Overall, the value of the Pakistani reinsurance segment is expected to increase at a forecast-period CAGR of 11.1%.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Pakistan:

It provides historical values for Pakistans reinsurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Pakistans reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Pakistan and its growth prospects



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Pakistani reinsurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Pakistani reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Pakistani insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

Over the forecast period (2012?2017), the growth of Pakistans reinsurance segment is expected to be driven by the expansion of the life, non-life, and personal accident and health segments

Pakistan was subject to several natural disasters during the review period, including severe flooding in 2010 and 2011 that affected approximately 20 million people

The countrys liberalized FDI polices are expected to encourage foreign reinsurers to enter the industry over the forecast period

Facultative reinsurance accounted for an 53.5% share of the Pakistani reinsurance segment in 2012



Companies Mentioned



Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145452/reinsurance-in-pakistan-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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