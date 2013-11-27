"Reinsurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" Published

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Over the forecast period (2012-2017), the growth of Pakistan's reinsurance segment is expected to be driven by the expansion of the life, non-life, and personal accident and health segments. The frequent occurrence of natural disasters and terrorist attacks has compelled domestic insurance companies to cede part of their written premium with reinsurers to avoid excessive risk. Overall, the value of the Pakistani reinsurance segment is expected to increase at a forecast-period CAGR of 11.1%.
Key Highlights
- Over the forecast period (2012-2017), the growth of Pakistan's reinsurance segment is expected to be driven by the expansion of the life, non-life, and personal accident and health segments
- Pakistan was subject to several natural disasters during the review period, including severe flooding in 2010 and 2011 that affected approximately 20 million people
- The country's liberalized FDI polices are expected to encourage foreign reinsurers to enter the industry over the forecast period
- Facultative reinsurance accounted for an 53.5% share of the Pakistani reinsurance segment in 2012
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Pakistan:
- It provides historical values for Pakistan's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Pakistan's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Pakistan and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Pakistani reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Pakistani reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Pakistani insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian life segment's written premium fell from EUR7.4 billion in 2008 to EUR6.5 billion in 2012.
- Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian non-life segments written premium value grew from EUR6.5 billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion in 2012.
- Non-Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017