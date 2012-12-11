"Reinsurance in Portugal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Portugal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Portugal's reinsurance segment written premium value increased at a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period (2007-2011). In terms of the total reinsurance written premium value in 2011, the treaty reinsurance category accounted for the largest share of 72.7%, while the facultative reinsurance category accounted for 27.3%. The implementation of Solvency II legislation in 2014 and the restructuring of the insurance industry over the forecast period are expected to be important factors. Such regulatory changes are also expected to stipulate higher capital requirements, which will drive the reinsurance segment as general insurance firms share a larger proportion of their risks with reinsurance companies.
Key Highlights
- Portugal's reinsurance segment written premium value increased at a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period (2007-2011).
- In terms of the total reinsurance written premium value in 2011, the treaty reinsurance category accounted for the largest share of 72.7%, while the facultative reinsurance category accounted for 27.3%.
- The implementation of Solvency II legislation in 2014 and the restructuring of the insurance industry over the forecast period are expected to be important factors.
- Such regulatory changes are also expected to stipulate higher capital requirements, which will drive the reinsurance segment as general insurance firms share a larger proportion of their risks with reinsurance companies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Portugal:
- It provides historical values for Portugal's reinsurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Portugal's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Portugal and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Portugal
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Portuguese reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Portuguese reinsurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Portuguese insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Reinsurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Reinsurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Reinsurance in Australia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Belgium, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion