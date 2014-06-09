Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The Romanian reinsurance segment grew during the review period. By 2017, it is expected to value RON52.3 million (US$16.3 million). The life segment ceded the highest percentage of premium to reinsurers during the review period (2008-2012), a trend which is expected to continue over the forecast period (2012-2017). Romania was adversely affected by the 2008 financial crisis, but re-entered a growth phase in 2011. Growth in the reinsurance segment was partly driven by a rise in the volume of EU-sponsored infrastructure projects undertaken in the country, such as a EUR169.2 million (US$235 million) nuclear photonics project. Continued economic growth will contribute to the insurance industry's expansion and, consequently, drive the reinsurance segment.
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Report Highlights
- The reinsurance segment is being partly driven by the rising number of EU-sponsored infrastructure projects being undertaken in the country.
- During the review period, the treaty reinsurance category's share of the reinsurance segment decreased from 40.3% in 2008 to 33.9%.
- During the review period, the life segment ceded the highest percentage of premium to reinsurers, a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period.
- Due to the frequency of natural disasters during the review period, reinsurers associated with PAID are lobbying the government to introduce deductibles in the case of compulsory home insurance as they suffered considerable losses on account of rising claims.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Romania:
- It provides historical values for Romania's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Romania's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Romania and its growth prospects.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Romanian reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Romanian reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Romanian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
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