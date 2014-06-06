Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Reinsurance in Slovakia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The premium ceded to the reinsurance segment increased at a review-period CAGR of 42.1%. The non-life segment ceded the highest percentage of premium of all three segments during the review period. In 2012, it ceded 31.0% of the premium. The trend is expected to remain the same over the forecast period, with the non-life insurance segment ceding 30.9% of its premium in 2017.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Slovakia:

It provides historical values for Slovakia's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Slovakia's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Slovakia and its growth prospects.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Slovak reinsurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Slovak reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Slovak insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The premium ceded to the reinsurance segment increased at a review-period CAGR of 42.1%.

The non-life segment ceded the highest percentage of premium of all three segments during the review period.

Insurers operating in Slovakia are particularly dependent upon reinsurers to help distribute risk related to floods.

The economic expansion of Slovakia will result in increased business for the insurers and, consequently, for reinsurers.



Companies Mentioned



VIG Re

Munich Re



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156885/reinsurance-in-slovakia-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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