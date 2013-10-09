Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The Czech reinsurance segment recorded strong growth during the review period (2008-2012), despite the adverse impact of the global economic crisis in 2008 and 2009. The Czech reinsurance segment grew in premium value at a CAGR of 20.5% during the review period, primarily due to the high growth recorded by the Czech Republic's personal accident and health insurance segment and the increasing share of personal accident and health and non-life insurers' premium ceded to reinsurers. The Czech Republic suffered from the impact of a flood in 2012, which resulted in insured losses of more than CZK7.0 billion (US$358.4 million). Although the impact was not as severe as the 2002 floods that cost insurance companies more than CZK30.0 billion (US$1.5 billion), this increased the reliance of non-life insurers on reinsurers.
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Key Highlights
- The Czech reinsurance segment increased during the review period at a CAGR of 20.5%.
- The Czech Republic faced severe weather conditions, such as a catastrophic flooding event in 2002, snow pressure in 2006, Windstorm Kyrill in 2007, and floods in 2010 and more recently in June 2013. These events impacted the reinsurance industry in the country.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in the Czech Republic:
- It provides historical values for the Czech Republic's reinsurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Czech Republic's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in the Czech Republic and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Czech reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Czech reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Czech insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
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