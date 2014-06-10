Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Reinsurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018 market report to its offering

The Czech reinsurance segment recorded significant growth during the review period (2009-2013), at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.5%. The country frequently faces severe weather conditions, such as catastrophic flooding in 2002, heavy snowfall in 2006, windstorm Kyrill in 2007, and flooding in 2010 and in June 2013. As a result, there is high demand for insurance protection against natural disasters, and insurance companies tend to rely on reinsurance services to mitigate their risks, as the high number of natural disasters will therefore benefit the reinsurance segment.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in the Czech Republic:

It provides historical values for the Czech Republics reinsurance segment for the reports 2009-2013 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Czech Republics reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in the Czech Republic and its growth prospects.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Czech reinsurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Czech reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Czech insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The Czech reinsurance segment recorded significant growth during the review period (2009-2013), at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.5%.

Regarding the implementation of Solvency II, regulatory changes by the EU commission and CNB are expected to increase insurers minimum stipulated capital requirements over the forecast period.

Prior to 2008, there were no reinsurance companies operating in the Czech Republic.

The reinsurance segment is dominated by VIG Re Zaji?ovna as, a subsidiary of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which is the only company operating as a reinsurer that has been licensed by the Czech National Bank.



Companies Mentioned



VIG Re Zaji?ovna AS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156853/reinsurance-in-the-czech-republic-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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