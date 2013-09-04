Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Reinsurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The UK reinsurance segment declined during the review period (2008?2012) on account of financial crisis, which led to a double digit decline in the segment in 2009. Following the crisis, the segment posted respective annual growth rates of 2.0%, 2.7% and 1.9% in 2010, 2011 and 2012. This was due to the increasing costs of reinsurance and the markets gradual consolidation, which enabled reinsurers to better manage their capital requirements and risk. The segment is expected to grow moderately at a review-period CAGR of 2.6%.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in the United Kingdom:

It provides historical values for the United Kingdoms reinsurance market for the reports 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the United Kingdoms reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in the United Kingdom and its growth prospects



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the UK reinsurance market and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the UK reinsurance market

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the UK insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The UK reinsurance segment declined during the review period at a CAGR of -1.4%.

Weather-related losses, especially floods, are expected to continue to impact property insurance positively, and create a demand for cover.

Solvency II to increase demand for reinsurance



Companies Mentioned



Munich Reinsurance Co

Swiss Reinsurance Company UK Ltd

Hannover Re Group

Society of Lloyd's

SCOR Global Life Reinsurance UK Limited



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