Reinsurance in the US, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The US reinsurance segment incurred substantial losses during the review period as a result of the occurrence of a series of natural disasters such as Hurricane Gustav, Hurricane Ike, the ice storm in New England in 2008, Northeast ice, snow and blizzards in 2010, tornado outbreaks in Alabama and Joplin, floods in Mississippi and Hurricane Irene in 2011.
Key Highlights
- As a result of the frequent occurrence of natural disasters, insurers are likely to share larger revenue proportions with reinsurance companies in order to share greater risk.
- These improving macro and microeconomic fundamentals are expected to encourage growth in the reinsurance business over the forecast period.
- Despite the significant catastrophe losses experienced by the property and casualty reinsurance categories, due to the occurrence of a series of natural disasters in the country during the review period, the property and casualty renewals showed a stable increase at the beginning of 2012.
- During the review period, US life insurance companies incurred losses due to the decline in investment returns and unfavorable business and economic conditions in the country.
- Despite the growth potential, the US reinsurance segment is expected to remain exposed to the fundamental shift in the global economy, for example, the ongoing sovereign debt crisis in EU member states and the projected growth changes in the emerging economies such as China and India.
