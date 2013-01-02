Recently published research from Timetric, "Reinsurance in Vietnam, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Despite the global financial crisis, the Vietnamese reinsurance segment recorded stable growth during the review period. This is attributable to the increasing cost of reinsurance protection, the nation's growing non-life and personal accident and health insurance segments, a greater understanding of the benefits of reinsurance and the removal of a government policy which forced insurance companies to cede at least 20% of their reinsurance premiums to the only domestic reinsurance company.
Key Highlights
- The number of Vietnamese reinsurance companies increased from one to two in 2011.
- The Vietnamese reinsurance segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% over the forecast period (2012-2016).
- The key growth driver for the reinsurance segment will be the government's liberalized regulations, such as the abolition of a mandatory premium contribution of 20% to domestic reinsurance company Vietnam National Reinsurance Joint Stock Corp (VNR).
- During the review period corporations have increasingly recognized bancassurance as an important channel for the distribution of products.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Vietnam:
- It provides historical values for Vietnam's reinsurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Vietnam's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Vietnam and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Vietnam
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Vietnamese reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Vietnamese reinsurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Vietnamese insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation, PVI Insurance Corporation
