Reinsurance Market May Set New Growth Story: Munich, Swiss, Hannover, SCOR

Reinsurance is the practice where insurers transfer a portion of risk portfolios to the third party by some form of agreement and reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. It is an assurance that is obtained by an insurance company. It allows the insurance company to remain solvent if any claims crop up such as tragedies like wildfires and storms.

Type (P&C Reinsurance, Life Reinsurance, Financial Lines), Application (Institutional User Clients, Individual Users Clients), Sales Channels (Direct, Broker), Form (Traditional Reinsurance, Alternative Reinsurance), Asset Composition (Debt Securities, Equity Securities, Non- Negotiable Loans, Mortgage Loans and Real State, Others)

Market Growth Drivers

- Rapid Adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making

- Emergence of new products in the market

- Need For Limiting Adverse Effect on Profit and Loss



Influencing Trend

- Fluctuating Interest Rates of Reinsurance Premium



Restraints

- Stringent Regulation Laws and Policies



Opportunities

- Growing Awareness of Reinsurance In Emerging Countries



Challenges

- Lack Of Skilled Professionals

- Increasing Market competition and Availability of Substitutes



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Reinsurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Reinsurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



