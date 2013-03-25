Reis Trading Company Is Offering an Absolute Satisfaction Guarantee on Pet Urns

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The Reis Trading Company, under the name Ace Pet Memorials, is striving to make life easier for people who are suffering through the loss of a beloved pet. They now offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee to all customers who purchase these items.



People in the United States love animals, as shown by the $52 billion that was spent on pet care in 2012. Another thing that this number demonstrates, unfortunately, is the fact that owning an animal and providing it with proper care can become quite expensive. The death of an animal is also, like the loss of any family member, a time of intense stress and grieving for those whose lives they have touched.



According to Mary Adams, representative of the company, “We are very sensitive to the fact that our customers come to us at some of the worst moments of their lives. While they are shopping for the Pet Urns that will honor their beloved companions, we want them to have confidence that they will be getting something beautiful and worthy of their beloved friend. That is why we are offering a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee on our sales.”



The company offers a wide variety of options in both style and material. Families have the opportunity to choose something that both fits their homes and honors the individual personality of an animal. Pet Cremation Urns can be found in designs that very closely resemble those typical of the containers used for human remains. There are also options, though, that are shaped like dog houses or that are cast to look like a puppy. There are even choices designed to make it simple for families to display a particularly beloved photograph or other image.



Mary Adams explains, “We love being able to offer a lot of options, because it means that people can find something that is perfect for their needs. That kind of choice can also be a little overwhelming, though, especially at an emotional time. We feel that offering a guarantee on purchases is a good way of making certain that people know that we are dedicated to making sure that they will end up with something that they can cherish for years to come.”



