Amax NutraSource, Inc. (United States)



Bio-Botanica Inc. (United States)



Bristol Botanicals Limited (United Kingdom)



Dragon Herbs (United States)



Hokkaido-reishi (Japan)



Huachengbio (China)



Mushroom Science (United States)



Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts) (United States)



Qingdao Dacon Trading Co., Ltd. (China)



Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)



The global Reishi Mushroom Supplements market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to increasing medical usage and growing demand to treat cancer.



Reishi mushroom, scientifically known as Ganoderma lucidum, is a medically significant edible fungus of usually deep red color along with bright surface and woody texture. It is called as Ling Zhi in China, and reishi or manner take in Japan. The parts of this mushroom used as medicine are the fruiting body or the above-ground portion, and mycelium or filaments linking group of mushrooms.



Market Segmentation

by End User Industries (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care), Form (Liquid Extract, Powder Extract), Product (Organic Reishi Mushroom Extract, Conventional Reishi Mushroom Extract), Grade (Reagent, Pharmaceutical, Food)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Use of the Extract in Developing Personal Care and Food & Beverage Industries



Increasing Demand due to Treat Cancer



Market Growth Drivers: Rising Popularity in the Healthcare Industry



Increasing Demand for Functional Foods



Restraints: The Increasing Concern Regarding Allergic Reactions Associated with Reishi Mushrooms



Challenges: Lack of Effective Production Skills is Building a Gap between Demand and Supply



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



