REIT - Diversified Stocks Alert: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT)



MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) opened its shares at the price of $8.00 for the day. Its closing price was $7.82 after losing -2.01% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.09 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.75 million shares. The beta of MFA stands at 0.36.

MFA Financial, Inc., is engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Non-Agency MBS.



Will MFA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) close at $2.98 with the total traded volume of 4.96 million shares, and average volume of 8.29 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.14 - $3.34, while its day lowest price was $2.96 and it hit its day highest price at $3.02.

Chimera Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).



Can Investors Bet on CIM after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) started its trading session with the price of $9.06 and closed at $9.14 by scoring +0.11%. SRC’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.4 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.55 million shares. Day range of the stock was $8.97 -$9.22.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT).



Why Should Investors Buy SRC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT) ended its day with the loss of -1.55% and closed at the price of $5.71 after opening at $5.93. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.46 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.44 million shares.

Newcastle Investment Corp. (Newcastle) is a real estate investment and finance company. Newcastle invests in, and actively manages, a portfolio of, real estate securities, loans, excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and other real estate related assets.



Has NCT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/