REIT - Healthcare Facilities Volume Actives: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Healthcare Trust of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI), Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR), Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)



Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) opened its shares at the price of $34.16 for the day. Its closing price was $32.90 after losing -3.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.31 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.50 million shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Omega) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income-producing healthcare facilities, such as long-term care facilities located throughout the United States.



Will OHI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) percentage change plunged -0.56% to close at $26.56 with the total traded volume of 2.08 million shares, more than average volume of 722,932.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.15 - $30.59, while its day lowest price was $26.15 and it hit its day highest price at $27.05.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Healthcare Realty) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, acquires, manages.



Why Should Investors Buy HR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) ended its day with the loss of -3.50% and closed at the price of $14.88 after opening at $15.48. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.52 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.34 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities.



Has MPW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) traded with volume of 1.52 million shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.79 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $11.18 and closed at $11.07 by scoring -1.25%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, owning and operating its portfolio of medical office buildings and other healthcare-related facilities.



Has HTA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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