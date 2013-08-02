REIT - HotelMotel Stocks to Keep Your Eyes On: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH), RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH), RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)



Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened its shares at the price of $5.67 for the day. Its closing price was $5.55 after losing -5.45% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.48 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.53 million shares. The beta of HT stands at2.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, is a self-advised Maryland real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban and central business districts.



DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) percentage change surged +0.10% to close at $9.71 with the total traded volume of 1.58 million shares, and average volume of 1.55 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.11 - $10.60, while its day lowest price was $9.66 and it hit its day highest price at $9.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a lodging-focused Maryland corporation operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT).



FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH) started its trading session with the price of $6.12 and closed at $6.15 by scoring +1.82%. FCH’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.58 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 797,045.00 shares. The beta of FCH stands at 3.65.

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust (REIT). FelCor is the sole general partner of, and the owner of a greater than 99% partnership interest in.



RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) ended its day with the loss of -0.37% and closed at the price of $24.13 after opening at $24.39. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.23 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 939,476.00 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). RLJ is a hotel investment company focused on acquiring branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.



