REIT - Office Eye-Catching Stocks: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LRY), Chambers Street Properties (NYSE:CSG), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Out Today's Focus is on: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LRY), Chambers Street Properties (NYSE:CSG), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened its shares at the price of $55.29 for the day. Its closing price was $54.70 after losing -1.07% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.4 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.77 million shares. The beta of DLR stands at0.97.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops, redevelops and manages technology-related real estate.



Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LRY) percentage change plunged -3.38% to close at $36.92 with the total traded volume of 2.52 million shares, and average volume of 906,089.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $33.03 - $45.02, while its day lowest price was $36.87 and it hit its day highest price at $37.95.

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT).



Chambers Street Properties (NYSE:CSG) started its trading session with the price of $8.10 and closed at $8.33 by scoring +2.97%. CSG’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.78 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.93 million shares.

Chambers Street Properties and its subsidiaries operate as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) ended its day with the loss of -0.61% and closed at the price of $17.98 after opening at $18.13. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.23 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 972,462.00 shares.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (Piedmont) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Piedmont is engages in the acquisition and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.



