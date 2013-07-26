REIT - Residential Volume Actives: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS), CYS Investments Inc(NYSE:CYS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS), CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS)



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) stock moved down -0.22% and finished the day at $4.48. The day started out with a higher opening price of $4.50, versus its prior close of $4.49.The company traded with the total volume of 4.38 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.51 million shares. During the last 5 trades the stock jumped almost +1.82%. During the last one month it rose with the percentage of +0.9.Its year to date performance remained adverse -30.76%.



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.( ARMOUR) is an externally-managed Maryland corporation managed by ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) percentage change reduced -0.10% to close at $9.97 with the total traded volume of 3.71 million shares, and average volume of 8.01 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained declining as it lost almost -10.02%. If we look at the last 6 months of trade, that is in the bearish zone with a drop of -19.53%. During last trade its minimum price was $9.88 and it gained its highest price of $10.03.



Two Harbors Investment Corp. (Two Harbors) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT).



Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS) started its trading session with the price of $20.06 and closed at $20.22 by scoring -0.15%. HTS’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.34 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.34 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -14.07%. HTS’s quarterly performance remained in the red with the percentage of -24.64, while its year to date performance showed that the stock plunged overall -18.5%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $19.71 - $20.32.



Hatteras Financial Corp. is an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in single-family residential mortgage pass-through securities guaranteed or issued by the United States.



CYS Investments Inc(NYSE:CYS) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -0.48%.Year to date performance of the stock remained negative with the decline of -29.3%. CYS traded with volume of 2.11 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.58 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $8.35 while it started its day-trade at $8.35. Its 52-week price range was $8.09- $15.03.



CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company created with the objective of achieving consistent risk-adjusted investment income.



