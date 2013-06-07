Rejuvalife Vitality Institute Is Helping Patients Get Ready for Swimsuit Season

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Dr. Andre Berger and his staff at Rejuvalife Vitality Institute in Beverly Hills are inviting new patients to their practice to learn about their options for enhancing outer beauty. With summer fast approaching now is the perfect time to schedule a personal consultation with Dr. Berger and find out about the best cosmetic treatments available. One option for fighting cellulite and achieving smoother skin is known as Cellulaze. This treatment attacks the structure of cellulite leading to smoother skin, just in time for bikini season.



Many cellulite treatments work from the outside, but Cellulaze is unique. It works with the underlying structural tissue of cellulite, treating the actual cause of the problem, not just the appearance. It is FDA approved for the treatment of cellulite and is the most advanced cellulite treatment method on the market today. Dr. Berger is one of the first physicians in Southern California to offer this revolutionary procedure.



The entire procedure takes about two hours and is minimally invasive. Pen tip sized incisions are made near the problem cellulite through which a small laser fiber is inserted. The fiber is expertly guided to release fibrous bonds and level fat bumps. The procedure stimulates collagen production leading to smoother skin after healing.



Since Cellulaze is minimally invasive healing times are relatively short and most patients can resume normal activities in a day or two. The results can be seen and enjoyed immediately and for months to come.



Speaking of Cellulaze Dr. Andre Berger said, “Cellulite isn’t just a problem for the overweight. While diet and exercise may help, often cosmetic treatment is needed for the best results. Cellulaze is the most advanced method available on the market today and is much more effective at treating cellulite than many more expensive and more invasive options.”



Patients that schedule a consultation with Dr. Berger in preparation for this summer’s swimsuit season will have the opportunity to learn about Cellulaze or many of the other cosmetic treatments available at Rejuvalife Vitality Institute. Scheduling is simple and can be done by contacting the office directly at 310-276-4494.



About Rejuvalife Vitality Institute

