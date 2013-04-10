Rejuvalife Vitality Institute to Offer Discount on Ulthera During April 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Rejuvalife Vitality Institute, a plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, CA, is pleased to offer Ulthera as a part of its discounted monthly specials for March/April. The first 10 people to sign up for the treatment will receive 50% off of the regular price. This money saving offer should help new patients and others to discover the positive benefits that this beauty treatment can bring.



Ulthera is a unique type of cosmetic treatment. It is a non-surgical and non-invasive way to lift, tighten and tone skin, restoring natural beauty. The treatment utilizes ultrasound to stimulate deep within the skin, stimulating the body’s natural healing processes all from the outside. Patients may notice firmer skin and fewer wrinkles after just a few months of treatment and the results can last for several months.



One of the big benefits of this type of therapy is its non-invasive nature. The procedure takes about 60-90 minutes per session, but immediately afterward regular life can resume. There is no need to heal or recover. The skin is not cut or damaged during the procedure. This is a great alternative for those that want to enhance their facial beauty without the pain and recovery of a facelift.



Speaking of Ulthera Dr. Andre Berger said, “Although Ulthera can’t provide the same results as a facelift, it is a great alternative for those that want facial lifting without having to undergo surgery. The results can be very effective and since the treatment is completely non-invasive patients don’t have to worry about pain or recovery time.”



