RelateHost Is Offering Hosting Service for WordPress

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- RelateHost is one of the most sought-after technology companies based in the United States. The firm is proud to announce the launch of its quality backed and affordable web hosting services for WordPress sites. The company also provides hosting services such as Open Cart, SSD, Magento, PrestaShop, Phalcon, Drupal, and many others. They also offer domain names, servers, SSL certificates, and Reseller Hosting services. The local and federal authorities have certified and approved the products and services provided by the company. Therefore, startup companies in the US can rely on the quality of their services.



"RelateHost is unlike any other average web hosting company that refrains from investing in quality backed hardware and software. We are aware that every second of online presence translates into business profits and thus supports our clients with the fastest and yet the most stable service in the industry," said the company spokesperson. "Our company uses the latest hardware solutions and is 24% faster than our closest competitors. We believe and work for the long term, and our ultimate business goal is to turn into the most satisfying web hosting company that any client has worked with ever."



RelateHost is a preferred destination for anyone seeking the best hosting service for WordPress sites. Their WordPress hosting manifests their passion for customer delight. They have added solid-state drives to their shared hosting to ensure that the client's online venture is successful. With RelateHost, business owners can expect their pages to load 300 percent faster, which is commendable. More importantly, the WordPress hosting plan is perfect for blogs, portfolios, business sites, online stores, and even complex database-driven sites.



"When people set up a website, they want it to draw customers and increase profits. Besides, they want the business to run for the longest time possible and not go down. Our hosting services make these wishes come true," said the company's spokesperson. "We always look forward to establishing viable and long-standing business relationships with customers. How do we achieve this? We have a reliable customer service that quickly responds to any concerns from clients. We use innovative technology along with quality backed technical support to provide trustworthy web hosting services."



RelateHost is offering a reliable, dedicated server hosting in USA. The Bare-Metal dedicated servers can be tailored to meet the clients' specific requirements. The customer can attest to that by working with RelateHost's team of technical experts. One gets storage capacity that is enough to meet the most demanding data requirements, RAM of up to 256GB to support the targeted application performance, quality Intel Xeon processors, and free DDOS protection. Also, there's a robust Control Panel for monitoring and control, and fast response in provisioning servers and server resources.



RelateHost provides premium hosting solutions for small businesses, individuals, and enterprises worldwide. The company has long years of experience and an expert team that can analyze the client's requirements and designs the best packages at an affordable cost. The company provides services with very strict security masseurs, privacy protection, and 24×7 customer support.



