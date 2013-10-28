Relationship Pricing Market: 2020 Foresight Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Synopsis



The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights on relationship pricing strategies adopted by retail banks:



It provides global snapshot of relationship pricing adopted by retail banks in developing and developed economies in the banking industry.



It analyzes relationship pricing trends and key operational opportunities for retail banks.



It gives a detailed analysis of relationship pricing models adopted by retail banks globally.



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With changes in economic fundamentals, technology, regulatory frameworks and competitive dynamics, the retail banking industry has recorded a gradual transformation in its banking business models since 1990. Following the financial crisis, banks analyzed the importance of building a profitable and long-term relationship with their customers to increase revenues and profitability. Since pricing is affected by cost pressures and changing customer expectations, banks use the opportunity to build a strong customer relationship by offering a customer-centric business models based on relationship pricing.



Banks apply different relationship pricing models including product bundling, behavior- and time-based pricing, and personalized pricing to a diverse customer base which suits their individual banking requirements and willingness to pay. Product bundling enables the single point management of packages, prices and promotional offers to customers, providing customized packages and bundles including products and services from different business lines, rather than selling one product or service at a time. NatWest in the UK offers product bundling with discounted features which has resulted in an increase in profit margins.



Banks also offer time-based pricing by providing differentiated prices for new and existing customers and categorizing these according to their long- and short-term associations with the bank. Wells Fargo offers higher interest rates in its certificate of deposits (CD) or savings account at the end of every month, enabling existing customers to earn extra interest as an incentive to save more and increase their assets with the bank over time.



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Behavior-based pricing, based on the overall purchasing behavior of customers, involves offering various promotional offers and discounts on products and services. This enhances the long-term relationship of customers, resulting in higher profit margins and revenues. Through personalized pricing, banks generate and apply customized pricing for specific customers or customer groups. The bank calculates a customers financial status and suggests a customized solution.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of relationship pricing models adopted by retail banks



It details insights on emerging operational, technological and regulatory trends driving the adoption of relationship pricing across developed and emerging economies



It provides an overview of loyalty programs as an approach to relationship-based pricing models



It provides case studies on relationship pricing implemented by various retail banks and their outcomes



Reasons To Buy



Understand the concept of relationship pricing and its adoption across key markets worldwide



Assess the current and future opportunities of relationship pricing in the retail banking industry



Gain insights into the business models adopted by retail banks to offer relationship pricing to consumers



Gain insight into various trends driving the growth of retail banks in offering relationship pricing



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