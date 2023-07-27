Relationship Road Trip Excursions in July

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2023 -- Don Azevedo, host of The Relationship Road Trip on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel, will join two other VoiceAmerica hosts, Karen McNenny and Kirsten Johansen, on July 27 at 8:00 AM PT for road trip relationship excursions.



Every good trip comes with some excursions! Recently, Azevedo had the opportunity to appear on Karen McNenny's podcast, The Good Divorce. When speaking with people, Azevedo noticed a common period of uncertainty concerning whether to continue their marriage or opt for a divorce. On McNenny's show, Azevedo and McNenny discussed the process of working through the pivotal question, "What is the future of your marriage?" McNenny will join The Relationship Road Trip on July 27 to talk about some of the ways to make the two households that emerge from the divorce process work better together.



The Relationship Road Trip embarked on another excursion on July 19 to the show GTO Freedom for Humans. The host, Kirsten Johansen, had been on the bus just the previous week. They discussed one of the thorniest relationships one may have – the one with oneself. It was a key relationship that affected all the other relationships they had. Azevedo joined Johansen on GTO Freedom for Humans on July 19 to talk about friendships — how to make them, keep them, and sometimes prune them from one's life.



Tune in live or on demand to The Relationship Road Trip show here:

Relationship Road trip (voiceamerica.com)



Excursion with Karen McNenny and The Relationship Road Trip: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4114/the-good-divorce-show



Excursion with Kirsten Johansen and The Relationship Road Trip: GTO Freedom for Humans (voiceamerica.com)



"We are very excited that Don will visit with two of my hosts on excursions to their shows on VoiceAmerica this month, as Karen McNenny and Kirsten Johansen both have fantastic relationship topics to discuss with Don Azevedo, from a good divorce to developing friendships," said Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of the show.



About Karen McNenny

Since 2007 I have supported a wide variety of groups and individuals in their quest to be better together. As we improve our familiar relationships (work and domestic partners), we can also improve relationships with strangers across the street, across the country, and beyond. What happens at the desk goes home to the dining room table, and vice versa. Our ability to be kind, curious and tolerant towards each other will determine the fabric of our homes, workplaces and global neighborhood. Ultimately, I see myself as a social activist. Working towards world peace, one relationship at a time. I'm inviting you to join the movement. Let's get better, together. Karen McNenny is a highly sought after professional speaker, facilitator, and coach. Her areas of expertise are human behavior and relationships. Beyond private clients, her vast corporate client group has included government agencies, non-profits, small and large businesses. She has spent the last two decades becoming a trusted advisor and expert in the field of organizational development. McNenny now focuses her decades of relationship expertise on helping families navigate the divorce process. McNenny has received advanced training as a Mediator, Divorce Coach, Co-Parent Coordinator.



About Kirsten Johansen

I'm going to get straight to the point. I was suffering! My self-hating perfectionism was militant and pervasive. While it led to success, it certainly did not lead to happiness. Success and happiness aren't the same. Sometimes they aren't even friends! I had been working to improve and fix myself for nearly 35 years. No part of my life or my appearance was safe from my inner critic and the belief that I had to do better. Be better. Look better. A human can't live this way without anesthesia behaviors. I was no exception. Anesthesia behaviors tend to compound suffering by providing only brief relief followed by more harm to the self. Just as the pandemic began, my suffering had enveloped me. There was nowhere left to go. I could slide into the dark, hollow, emptiness I felt when I looked inside, or lay down my weapons and surrender. Surrender, finally, to unconditional love, acceptance, and compassion for myself. This complete shift in my beliefs about myself allowed me to heal my wounds, grieve my losses and experience a rebirth. I told self-hate to kick rocks! GTO Coaching for Humans allows me to connect with other humans and help them find freedom and love themselves. GTO Freedom for Humans reflects my passion for radically honest and vulnerable storytelling and leveraging the experiences of others to connect us, heal us and release us into the freedom of unconditional self-acceptance. I am living my purpose now. In gratitude, Kirsten



About Don Azevedo

Dr. Azevedo received his doctorate in Clinical Psychology in 1988. He served with the 101st Airborne Division in Desert Shield/Storm. It was there that he learned to expand his clinical skills with consulting skills and began his exploration of relationships in both work and love. His journey has taken him from the sands of Iraq to family homes to corporate board rooms. In all those settings, he has learned about the importance of relationships and the skills that maintain them. Now he wants to share those lessons with you.



About The Relationship Road Trip

Thursdays at 8AM PST on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

The Relationship Road Trip is about navigating the twists and turns of ALL the important relationships in your life. Healthy relationships are at the core of a happy life. Relationships are all around you from co-workers to bosses to employees to customers to friends to family members to spouses (ex-spouses), and kids. The Relationship Road Trip is about navigating all of them with grace and ease. We will discuss challenges that occur in each of these types of relationships and skills that might help create a life worth celebrating! If you are interested in nurturing and growing ALL the relationships in your life, this is the podcast for you.



About VoiceAmerica

