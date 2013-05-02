Relationship Society: Progressive Solutions for the Modern Day Relationship

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- There is nothing traumatic than to experience divorce. This is certainly a devastating experience especially for the kids. The happiness, love and unity that both parents share with their kids are now falling apart. And soon enough when the divorce process is passed, they will start neglecting and forgetting each other. The poor victims are not the couple but the children involved and left behind.



Both parties can agree to reconcile, start anew, and give each other another chance. The once broken relationship can turn into something better, more beautiful and more loving. Both will understand each other’s differences, they will start growing and live more mature lives.



However, it is impossible for couples who suffered these differences to reconcile without someone experienced in intervening before them. This can create more arguments and fights that will lead to a very unhealthy relationship.



This is what The Relationship Society is all about. Because it is hard to reach people with relationship problems, they have brought themselves online to inform interested parties that there is someone … someone willing to help them and settle their differences. The website should be online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The American people will know there are relationship counselors eager to help them.



You need to face reality that there is indeed a problem between you and your spouse. This could have led to infidelity, substance abuse, psychological or financial problems. The Relationship Society through Joe Whitcomb and Savannah Ellis are there to fix and mend the conflict. If you fear to lose that someone you love, the counselors can guide and help both of you on how to deal with this broken relationship. Even if you are just a common law wife, there is hope for reconciliation if both parties agree and accept their faults and mistakes.



You are not into counseling with Savannah and Joe just to waste thousands of dollars and not fixing your broken relationship. This is a lifetime investment to make to save your marriage and help build stronger and healthier relationships. Even with kids involved, it is not an evident reason on why both of you should stick together. You do this because there is still love, hope and respect for each other and still want to be together.



Savannah and Joe are there to coach and help you on what should be done. This may take long sessions before the relationship can finally be healed. You may be asked to return for more visits. The bottom line is helping you and your spouse to be united and happy once again and not to resort to divorce.



The Relationship Society website has been installed to reach more people with similar problems on relationship. Or they might be happy together and want to know better alternatives to keep the love, respect and trust sparking again and again. They can get books to read to help them with building healthy relationship. There can also be videos and testimonials provided to really check and confirm Savannah and Joe’s capabilities to restore good marriage.



This is not a question of making money about building healthy relationships. It is about saving your relationship to that special man or woman in your life. This will also provide happiness and security of your children. With mutual understanding and respect restored, this should lead to a better life.



If you want to know how The Relationship Society can help you, check out their website at http://relationshipsociety.com. You can also visit their offices in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Feel free to contact them at +1 310-560-0726 for appointments or check their events, bootcamps and programs.



Media Contact:

Joe Whitcomb

joe@relationshipsociety.com

2730 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 650, Santa Monica, California

http://relationshipsociety.com