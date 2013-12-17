Relationships Book by Alexis C. Bell Will Be Translated Into Spanish

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Alexis C. Bell, a well-known author and relationship visionary, recently announced her decision to translate her new book, “A Framework for Extraordinary Relationships Without Guilt, Shame or Fear,” into Spanish. The book is filled with her personal anecdotes and features artwork by noted Native American painter Christopher Rowland.



Each of the stories in “A Framework for Extraordinary Relationships Without Guilt, Shame or Fear” shows how those around her closely impacted Bell’s life. The anecdotes cover a variety of themes, such as gratitude, loss, love, and understanding. Bell examined incredible life lessons and created powerful insights into what successful relationships look like. With these gifts, she crafted a carefully designed structure to share her message.



Bell’s visionary prose is heartwarmingly and elegantly written, and by examining her work, readers can understand exactly how she developed her unique perspective on relationships.



For example, in one excerpt from the book, Bell recalls her very last conversation with her grandfather. Bell explains how the discussion was one of the most emotional conversations that she ever had, explaining that hearing her grandfather’s words expressed that day was one of the greatest gifts that she ever received. It also taught her many impactful lessons that she shared with the readers.



“I learned that my grandfather always appreciated me even if he didn’t tell me,” said Bell. “I also became very present to how healing it is to finally be acknowledged. So now, I rarely miss an opportunity to tell someone when I appreciate them. Friends, family members, coworkers, and even strangers can always use one more reason to smile.”



Many people who have read “A Framework for Extraordinary Relationships Without Guilt, Shame or Fear” have asked Alexis C. Bell to translate the book into Spanish, especially because the stories have potential to easily cross geographic borders. Bell is currently accepting donations for the translation through Indiegogo, a website that facilitates crowdfunding for creative projects.



Individuals interested in learning more about Alexis C. Bell and her work can visit the project’s Indiegogo page for more information. Customers can also subscribe to Bell’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for frequent updates about her book and access to articles by her on the topic.



About Alexis C. Bell

Alexis C. Bell lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA with her youngest daughter. Bell was able to overcome many obstacles during her professional career to achieve a level of success that was quite far away from her starting point. Those situations spilled over into her personal life and allowed her the opportunity to gain a measure of expertise in relationships. Bell was able to analyze the underlying reasons the relationship either failed or became successful, and she wanted to use her experiences along with the stories of those close to her as the foundation to communicate the message. The resulting framework became the structure for this book where she is able to share the lessons that made a difference in her life and for those around her. For more information, please visit http://igg.me/at/ExtraordinaryRelationships/x/5625877