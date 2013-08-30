"Relationships" by Jeff M. Dixon Set for 3 September Release on Future Sound Entertainment

Elk Horn, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Acclaimed artist Jeff M. Dixon announces that his album “Relationships” is set for release on 3 September, 2013. A partnership with Future Sound Entertainment, “Relationships” includes the highly praised track “My Baby,” as well as the much anticipated single “Can You Deliver.” This album is a journey through Jeff’s many different sounds, from Pop to R&B and all points in between. Fans or artists like Usher and Justin Timberlake are guaranteed to find this album entertaining, energetic and enchanting.



“My Baby” was released as a single on 18 January to much success. This heartfelt work has been praised as the perfect showcase for Dixon’s vocal ability. His passion and soul is felt through crafty lyrics and excellent delivery. The next single from “Relationships” is “Can You Deliver,” a Tour De Force of Power Pop, guaranteed to get even the most discerning dance floors moving. These two releases show exactly why Jeff M. Dixon is one of the hottest new faces in music; diversity in sound combined with a mastery of composition.



About Jeff M. Dixon

Born and raised in Fresno, California, Jeff was exposed to all types of cultures. This afforded him to learn various music styles and dance from Country to R&B, to Pop and Latin to Alternative and Rap. It was during this time that his big brother Anthony Dixon and “Boogaloo Sam” of the Electric Boogaloos exposed him to Pop Lockin', a style he began to excel in very quickly. “I was thrown into this industry at an early age, I was usually the youngest and I think that made me work harder,” said Jeff. It was over time that Jeff began to master his craft at school talent shows, city and regional talent competitions, through performing arts programs and as an opening act for local clubs and concerts.



Jeff’s stage presence would gain him new heights and he never looked back. He took what he learned from all his teachers added his own flavor and till this day his performances set him apart. He brings the fire and excitement as well as the romantic notions the ladies love. Jeff is also a true story teller; he doesn't mind discussing any topic through his transparent lyrics coupled with soaring vocals, infectious melodies and energy that keeps his audiences embracing the journey. “I love what I do. I want to keep making music that speaks to people and also get them dancing,” said Jeff. He is currently recording his album titled, “Relationships.” In this offering, he is discussing the joys, complications and communication problems people deal with in every relationship. “I think that I’m discussing this topic from different angles, I know people will be able to relate to finding love, losing it and sabotaging it; sometimes we’re doing all of these things at once, at some point we’ve got to learn something from relationships and do better”



Contact Info

Future Sound Entertainment LLC Elkhorn WI, USA

http://www.jeffmdixon.com

https://www.facebook.com/JeffMDixon100