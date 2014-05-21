Relax Above the Table: What to Know when Choosing the Best Massage Table

Ithaca, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- A Massage table is used by massage therapists to position the client to receive a massage. This is manufactured with client comfort and therapist ergonomics in mind. But not all massage tables are appropriate to all people that is why it is important to consider some factors in purchasing one.



There are some important things to consider in purchasing the best massage table. While most tables look similar, there are actually some differences that may appear small, but can make a huge difference.



Scrutinize the features. See the details. Massage tables may vary from size, which may be wide or narrow. It should be wide enough to accommodate a broad range yet narrow enough to ensure good body positioning. Also, it is better to get wooden table rather than aluminum massage tables, which are fairly recent innovations. Wooden tables are stronger yet lighter. Meanwhile, standard working weights of the massage table are around 450lb mark with some offering up to 500lbs. This is necessary to consider as the amount of weight a table can take spread out evenly or proportioned evenly across the surface of the table.



The foam of a massage table is also an important thing to take note of. It initially gives the natural comfort. The standard foam thickness is 5 centimeters and is more than adequate. Take note that high density foam may take too long to return to its original consistency by pressing into the foam.



In terms of durability, it is said that a frame made of hard wood like maple or birch would last longer than a softer wood such as pine. A lot of people considered first gorgeous-looking massage tables without even seeing how durable materials were used. Back then, table fabric was either cloth or leather. But now, many synthetics that are soft, easy to clean and made using environmentally safe techniques are on the market. Remember, durability and stability are more important than the design.



Of all, cost is the first consideration in purchasing a massage table. The buyer, most of the time, ended up following what the wallet insisted. Go cheaper but it might become less compelling on investment.



Choosing the right table among different choices is an important decision. Choosing the best one would occur in just a matter of time, research and shopping around. The same table won't be best for others so just take time and choose wisely.



About The Massage Outlet

The Massage Outlet was formed by a massage school owner to serve the needs of the massage school market: its students, staff and alumni. Their goal is to provide trusted products at low prices with great customer service, and to allow massage schools large and small to offer their products to their students, staff and alumni. They know their customers want quality products at affordable prices. They strive every day to make that happen.