Relax - The Premier Massage and Relaxation Studio

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Relax is a zealous and devoted studio involved in offering an array of soothing and calming massages by applying the best techniques in an alluring set up. Relax is not just a relaxation/leisure massage studio, but also impart massage services that can benefit to improve many health issues, for example, joint pains, frequent head aches, and other types of internal injuries. If one needs to just take a break after a long working week or if one is looking out for a long-term remedial pain relief, Relax is the right place to go to. The team consists of highly professional and skilled therapists that strive to always satisfy their clients, so much that the clients want more of it and keep returning back to the studio.



The three very unique massages offered by Relax studio includes:-



Four Hands massage- It consists of two therapists working simultaneously, delivering a choreographed massage. It is highly indulging.



Lomi Lomi massage- It is not just for relaxing the body and the strained muscles, but also for the relaxation of the senses to heal the spirits.



Relax and Therapy massage- It uses a holistic approach that involves calming and relaxing, and more importantly it helps to relieve the pain and eliminate tension in soft tissues.



The other types of massages consists of Swedish massage, Aromatherapy massage, Sports massage, Hot Stone massage, Chinese Cupping massage, Natural Lift Facial massage and many more. The across-the-board list of massages states that Relax has a massage type for every soul. At Relax, the therapists will also give their client the right advice to pick the best type from the lot.



The three main therapists at Relax are experts and carry educational qualifications including Master of Science in Physiotherapy, Diploma in Swedish Massage and various other certificates. Their qualifications are accompanied with practical experience and hence, clients can be assured that they are in safe hands.



“Have had 3 wonderful massages over the last few weeks. The staff are all excellent and I would highly recommend them all.” Says Chris (a contended Relax’s client).



About Relax

Relax is a massage studio that is committed to provide every client with a calming experience along with therapeutic pain relief. With the holiday season in full swing, the Relax Christmas Gift Voucher is a great way to gift one’s friends and families with unique massages.



Name: Relax for the Body and Soul

Address: 76 Cumming Drive, Mount Florida, Glasgow G5 0JU, United Kingdom

Email Id: info@relaxglasgow.co.uk

Phone Number: 01413284119

http://www.relaxglasgow.co.uk/