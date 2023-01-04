NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- The Latest survey report on Global Relaxation Beverages Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Relaxation Beverages segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufacturers was considered in the survey; to include a mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Funktional Beverage Company (United States), iChill Beverages, Inc. , Bimble Beverages (, New Age Beverages Corporation , Neurobrands LLC , Tranquini GmbH (Germany), Life On Earth, Inc. , Harvest Beverage (United States), Boisson Slow Cow, Inc. (Canada), Som Friends, Inc., Phi Drinks, Inc., Seek Physis, LLC , Hanyi Biotechnology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China), Kalm with Kava (United States), Jus By Julie.



Page[154] Relaxation Beverages are formulated to help in reducing stress, and anxiety, improve focus and promote better sleep. These beverages are consumed as non-alcoholic drinks containing natural plant extracts such as herbs. People with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are the major consumers of relaxation beverages. Relaxation drinks decrease stress levels which are the main cause of insomnia. Relaxation drinks usually contain gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) that affects the consumer's nervous system by helping to relax and reduce the level of stress. The rising stressed lifestyle of people has increased the demand for easy-to-consume relaxation beverages.



Market Trend

- Trend for Marijuana-infused Relaxation Beverages

Market Drivers

- Increasing Preference For Healthier Beverages

- Growing Demand for Relaxation Beverages to Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Opportunities

- Rising Occurrence of Chronic Stress Globally

- Demand for Herbal And Green Tea Infused Relaxation Drinks

Challenges

- Adoption of Pharmaceutical Sleeping Aid to Deal with Stress



In February 2020, Coca-Cola entered into the Japan's local 'relaxation drink' market by investing in newly-established beverage company Endian. The Endian provides unique hemp-containing drink named Chill Out.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Relaxation Beverages market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Relaxation Beverages market study is being classified by Type (Relaxation Drinks, Relaxation Shots, Relaxation Mixes), Application (Insomnia, Anxiety Patients, Other), Vitamin (Tea, Herbs, Other), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Relaxation Beverages market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Relaxation Beverages Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Relaxation Beverages Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Relaxation Beverages Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.