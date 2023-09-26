Relay Market Anticipated to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2030, Witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% During 2022 to 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- According to a new market research report, the relay market is estimated to be USD 9.0 billion in 2022 to USD 14.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in renewable energy resources, expansion of transmission & distribution networks, and increasing demand for control devices in end-user industries are the key factors driving the market growth.



Key Market Players:



The relay market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd. (China), TE connectivity (Switzerland), Fuji Electric (Japan), and OMRON Industrial Automation (Japan). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and new product launches to increase their presence in the global market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=58206549



This research report categorizes the relay market based on type, application, voltage-range, mounting type, and region.

By Type



Electromechanical

Thermal

Reed

Time

PhotoMOSFET

MEMS Relay

Others



By Application



Industrial

Building Equipment

Household Appliances

Test & Measurements

Energy & Infrastructure

Mining

Automotive

Medical

Food & Beverages

Renewables

Others



By Voltage Range



Low

Medium

High



By Mounting Type



Panel

PCB

DIN Rail

Plug-In

Others



By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)



Renewables application is estimated to be the fastest growing market



Based on the application segment of relay systems, the Renewables sector is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2020 to 2030. The current tendency of the electric power system is the adaptation of renewable energy sources. Mainly these are solar panels and wind farms. The use of renewable energy can decrease short-circuit currents. The integration of renewables in the power network will change the fault level and network topologies.



Ask Sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=58206549



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest and fastest relay market



Asia Pacific accounted for a 43.5% share of the relay market in 2022. Increasing T&D network expansion and industrialization projects in emerging countries such as India and Japan are some of the key growth drivers of the global relay market in this region. As per the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), electricity generation capacity in India is expected to increase from 200 GW in 2010 to over 800 GW by 2032 to fulfill the increasing demand. Thus, there is a need for a huge investment of approximately USD 300 billion in the next 3-4 years. Also, India and other developing economies in the region are undertaking many smart grid and substation projects per the IEC 61850 standard to fulfill the growing demand for energy. This would create demand for global relays in the region.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430s

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com