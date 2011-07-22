Mass Email Marketing Service Garners Top Reviews from Internet Marketing Elite

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2011 -- JangoMail, the Web-based email broadcast and marketing system for businesses, has once again received high ranking among top reviewers for 2011. The powerful and easy to use transactional mass email service allows businesses to create, send, and track customized email campaigns.



Most desktop email programs don't allow sending to more than 100 email addresses at a time. BCCing to large numbers of email addresses often results in message routing to junk mail folders. Additionally, BCCing doesn't allow for message personalization or tracking of individual recipients' behaviors.



The Email marketing service has heavily invested in whitelisting programs and developing relationships with all major ISPs to ensure the highest deliverability of client emails. “We utilize some of the most sophisticated and foolproof measures to ensure our customers' emails get through to their recipients and aren't falsely identified as spam,” said JangoMail Sales Director Anne Arthur.



Review sites evaluate email marketing companies several times a year and JangoMail gets high marks for constantly enhancing its services. The latest addition is an RSS to email feed feature that can monitor client blogs for new postings and automatically send mass email notification to subscribers.



Among the features cited by reviewers are JangoMail’s 101 customizable templates, limitless list segmentation and delivery interval options as well as recipient personalization and tracking abilities. Additionally, the email service provider offers unlimited image hosting, inexpensive service plans supporting 1,000 to more than 500,000 email messages per month, 24-hour support, a highly advanced HTML editor, foreign language capabilities and real-time connection to the most widely used databases.



The service provider also offers email marketing software to create newsletters, promotions, and other marketing emails as well as integration to Salesforce, CRM systems and external databases. The JangoMail Website provides educational documents and video tutorials on ways that clients can improve email marketing campaigns while a blog keeps them informed of company and industry changes.



JangoMail client information is secured through sophisticated technology and security presence implementation. Redundancy and failover measures are maximized via a distributed, rather than centralized, network of email senders across the world.



Over 1,800 global organizations have entrusted JangoMail with their mass email marketing needs. Many clients are Fortune 500 companies spanning technology, manufacturing, media, banking and everything in between. “We receive hundreds of unsolicited positive comments from our customers that we post online,” said Arthur. Getting high marks from reviewers is important, but the word of our clients about our feature-rich services, bleeding-edge technology platform, simplicity of use and outstanding support is what keeps us growing.” For more information on JangoMail, please visit http://www.jangomail.com/