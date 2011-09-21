Website Features Variety of Articles, Information about Vitamin D

Peabody, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2011 -- Vitamin D has received a lot of attention in recent years. Many people have been advised by their physicians to take the nutrient, but not everyone understands why the vitamin is so important, or how it can help them stay healthy.



Having a vitamin D deficiency can lead to a variety of health issues, but again, doctors do not always advise their patients what symptoms to look for. Because experts believe that vitamin D deficiency has reached epidemic proportions—it is estimated that 1 billion people worldwide do not get enough of this vital nutrient—it is important that people educate themselves as much as possible about vitamin D and what can happen to the body when it does not get enough of it.



A new website was launched recently that is devoted to educating its readers about everything related to vitamin D. Vitamin D Deficiency examines the many ways that a shortage of this important nutrient can impact the body, as well as what symptoms to look for, while also including information and educational articles on how the vitamin works in the body.



For example, the first article on the home page looks at the different types of vitamin D deficiency symptoms, including osteoporosis, rickets, hyperparathyroidism, fatigue, obesity, and depression.



“Other symptoms also include multiple sclerosis, hypertension and heart diseases, chronic backache, diabetes, weight loss and even cancer,” the article said.



An article titled “Essential Facts about Vitamin D Deficiency” noted that vegetarians and people who do not get out in the sun very often are more likely to develop health issues related to a vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is often called “the sunshine vitamin” because the body is capable of manufacturing it on its own after being outside in the sun for some time.



In addition to explaining why and how people end up developing a shortage as well as listing the many vitamin D deficiency symptoms that may result, the website also includes several helpful articles that explain how people can increase the amount of vitamin D they consume.



The article “Enriching Your Body With Vitamin D Foods” said that while supplementing with vitamin D can help increase the amount of the nutrient people get in their systems, many foods are also naturally rich with vitamin D, including fatty fish, eggs, white button mushrooms, and many more.



