DesignHammer Releases Update for Carolina Theatre iPhone App

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2011 -- DesignHammer is pleased to announce the release of version 2.0 of the iPhone app for the Carolina Theatre, a Durham historical and cultural landmark. The latest version of the mobile application boasts an improved user interface along with new features. The iPhone app was first released in March 2011 and has maintained a steady rate of downloads over the last six months.



The Carolina Theatre iPhone app pulls content directly from the Carolina Theatre’s website, built by DesignHammer using the Drupal, an open source content management system. “We are excited to further connect with our loyal patrons with this significant update to the Carolina Theatre iPhone App." says Aaron Bare, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Carolina Theatre.



The latest Carolina Theatre app features a more intuitive and visually pleasing interface while maintaining the distinctive style and branding of the Theatre’s website. According to Jay Roberts, DesignHammer’s lead iOS developer, "The new version can take you to the Ticketmaster page for each event to buy tickets and brings Carolina Theatre's new blog directly into the app. The update also brings a host of other bug and UI fixes, making this the best and most stable version of the app yet." In addition, iPhone users upgrading to iOS 5 on October 12th need not worry; the Carolina Theatre app is already fully compatible with the latest mobile operating system.



The Carolina Theatre of Durham, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization hired by the City of Durham to operate the Carolina Theatre. The professional staff, along with more than 300 volunteers, executes a comprehensive performing arts program including live performances in music, dance, theater, and educational programming, as well as a nationally-respected film program that includes the county’s only first-run independent cinema, which operates 364 days a year, as well as four dynamic festivals – the North Carolina Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, the Retrofantasma and Retrofantasma Classics horror series, the Nevermore Film Festival and the Escapism Film Festival.



The Carolina Theatre first turned to DesignHammer for web development services in 2008, and since then the two have worked closely together. DesignHammer has designed and developed the Theatre’s main website, as well as sub-sites for the Theatre’s numerous film festivals. DesignHammer also has sponsored several shows at the Theatre over the past few seasons.



About DesignHammer Media Group LLC

Founded in 2001, DesignHammer Media Group LLC is an award-winning Durham, North Carolina based web design and development company featuring advanced planning, repeatable processes, refined aesthetics, solid technology, and personalized service; DesignHammer empowers clients by building smarter websites.



About Carolina Theatre

The Carolina Theatre of Durham, Inc. is dedicated to presenting vibrant, thought-provoking film and live performances that contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of downtown Durham and the Triangle Region. Live performances at the Carolina Theatre are supported in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, an agency funded by the state of North Carolina, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the A.J. Fletcher Performing Arts Fund of the Triangle Community Foundation.