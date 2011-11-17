Bulova Watches, Timed to Perfection Find Use in Tennis Courts

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) --11/17/2011 -- Sponsoring the first most important tennis sport event in the U.S., the official timekeepers of the BNP Paribas Open, Bulova watches have caught enough public attention. Featuring the most brilliantly shining stars in the tennis world like Federer, Nadal, Clijsters, and Wozniacki, Bulova Watches continued to rule the roost in the event.



Bulova’s presence in the form of digital clocks of the stadium and on the radar speed guns that track the serves exceeding one-hundred miles in an hour, bring popularity at its doorsteps, giving it worldwide admiration. Fans answering simple questions on tennis related talk by Bud Collins take home Bulova watches as prizes. Nonetheless, a lot of fans get chances to win Bulova watches just by attending the tournament.



Proudly commemorating its next subsequent year as the authorized sponsor for the BNP Paribas Open at India Wells Tennis Garden, Bulova is building upon its legacy of innovativeness in sports, like, for example, the promotion of the Bulova’s Phototimer, the first sports timing device with automatic functionality. Entitled officially as the Timekeeper of the US Olympic team for the games held in Calgary and Seoul, Bulova rightfully deserves the honour and distinction of bringing forth the most acclaimed or well-liked watches in the world.



About FavWatch.com

FavWatch.com is the US based retailer selling Authentic Branded Watches lined up in an interesting array of its subtle assemblage of Bulova Watches. Genuine Bulova Watches are offered here having their own class that abides with the best metamorphic changes to the highest degree of accuracy that makes life better and time-oriented for common people, and now Bulova is setting its goals high to conform to the increasing needs of the new era with the dawn of the new Millennium.



Favwatch.com plays a crucial role in highlighting Bulova Watches open to the challenges that future will undoubtedly bring forth with it. Bulova Watches promise to persistently endeavour and come off triumphant directing itself to a future that is even more up-and-coming for both the retailers and consumers. Bulova Watches, as a company is ready to explore new horizons and be a dominant factor in the transforming people’s way of leading life.