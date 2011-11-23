The New Website jailbreak4s5.com Reviews the Best iPhone 4S Jailbreak Programs for Owners

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- Owners of the new Apple iPhone 4S are flocking to the new Website jailbreak4s5.com to obtain the latest information and reviews on the best solutions to jailbreak iPhone 4S products.



With many of the features within devices running iOS locked down, owners are incensed that the manufacturer is dictating what they can and cannot do with products that they purchase at considerable cost. Consequently, owners are searching for the best ways to learn how to jailbreak iPhone 4S products.



Jailbreaking is the process of removing feature limitations by uploading a custom kernel into the device that enables access to its internal components. While those with basic computer skills can accomplish this, there are a number of widely available programs that can complete the task quicker and more thoroughly.



Since jailbreak programs vary in quality and features, jailbreak4s5.com was created to review the best and simplify program choice for iPhone 4S jailbreak. The Website was started by Angus Bonn, a computer programmer and iPhone 4S owner. “I found some pieces of software that worked really well for me and realized that by sharing the reviews of the best product Websites, I could save others a great deal of time and hassle.”



The top solutions vary in features from iPhone 4S jailbreak processes taking less than five minutes to those taking thirty. Some provide a full jailbreak and unlock while some are partial, which gives owners access to an unlimited variety of apps but leaves them tied to a single carrier. Customer service and instructions also vary among the jailbreak iPhone 4S programs. “The goal was to provide the best of the crop that I could find, so all of these programs work and are always kept up to date with the latest iOS and baseband,” said Bonn. “They will also work on other iPhone models as well as the iPad and iPod Touch.”



While jailbreaking an iPhone 4S and other devices that run the iOS may void the warranty, it is not illegal to implement in the United States under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The most commonly desired features when jailbreaking the iPhone 4S and other Apple devices are access to other networks and iPhone applications as well as FaceTime video chat compatibility with a 3G connection. For more information, please visit http://www.jailbreak4s5.com



About JailBreak4s5.com

Jailbreak4s5.com is a Website founded by New York computer programmer and iPhone owner Angus Bonn. After purchasing his iPhone 4S and a lengthy trial and error period learning to jailbreak the device, Bonn decided to share what he learned in his blog. The review Website shares information about jailbreaking the iPhone 4S, the pros and cons, and the latest and best methods to do it.